Srinagar, Jan 22 (PTI) Security forces on Saturday arrested a terrorist associate of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

A police spokesperson identified the terrorist associate as Umer Farooq Bhat, a resident of Renzipora, Awantipora.

Also Read | Delhi Govt Mulls To Re-Open Schools As COVID-19 Cases Decline in the National Capital.

Incriminating material, including a hand grenade, was recovered from Bhat's possession, he said.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terror associate was involved in providing shelter, logistic support, transportation of arms/ammunition and assisting the terrorists in shifting their locations. Besides, he was also passing sensitive information regarding the movement of police/security forces to the terrorists of proscribed outfit JeM," the spokesperson said.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: ECI Extends Ban on Physical Rallies, Road Shows Till January 31.

A case has been registered and investigation has been initiated, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)