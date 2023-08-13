Jaipur, Aug 13 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was shot at allegedly by two motorcycle-borne assailants at his jewellery shop in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district after he declined to pay Rs 30 lakh in ransom, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the Sahad village. The victim, identified as Rahul Soni, first refused the demand for ransom over a phone call, they said.

Also Read | Delhi Police Receives Four Calls Over Bombs Being Planted in National Capital Ahead of Independence Day.

The accused then reached his shop and demanded the money. When Soni refused again, the accused opened fire at him, the police said.

"The victim suffered a bullet injury in his jaw. He has been referred to Jaipur for treatment," Deputy Superintendent of Police Gopal Singh said.

Also Read | Dhupguri By-Election 2023: TMC Announces Professor Nirmal Chandra Roy As Candidate for West Bengal Bye-Poll.

CCTV footage is being captured to trace the accused, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)