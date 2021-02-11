Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) A court here on Thursday allowed a plea submitted by the mother of murder victim Jhanvi Kukreja to intervene in the bail plea of an accused in the case.

The 19-year-old victim was found dead at a residential building in suburban Khar in the early hours of January 1, after she attended a terrace party on New Year's Eve.

Following a probe, the police had arrested the victim's friends Shree Jodhankar (24) and Diya Padalkar (19) for her death.

Jhanvi's mother, represented by advocate Rizwan Merchant along with Trivankumar Karnani and Gayatri Gokhale, sought to oppose the bail plea of Padalkar.

The accused had jointly persuaded and convinced the intervener and her husband to take their daughter to a New Year's Eve party, which was supposed to be at the house of one Yash Ahuja, with a pre-planned intention to kill her, the plea said.

However, Padalkar, in her bail plea, claimed that she had no role to play in Jhanvi's death.

Padalkar's bail plea is scheduled to be heard on February 17.

