Ranchi, Sep 2 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of the man accused of duping Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's wife and Patiala MP Preneet Kaur in a cyber fraud last year.

The Congress MP was duped of Rs 23 lakh.

After Hearing arguments, Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay rejected the bail plea of the accused, Afsar Ali.

Public prosecutor Shailendra Tiwari told the court that the accused was an inter-state cyber criminal, who has been involved in several such incidents. Therefore, his bail plea be rejected, he contended.

