Chaibasa, Jul 20 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Sunday in connection with the murder of a finance company's recovery agent in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said.

Sumit Singh Yadav, 35, was shot dead in New Colony Nimdih in Sadar police station area in Chaibasa on the night of July 13, they said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the case. It identified five people as involved in the crime from footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area, police said.

Two of them were arrested following a series of raids, they said.

Those arrested were identified as Abhijeet Adhikari (28) and Saurav Raj alias Victor (20). They have confessed to their involvement in the crime, police claimed.

Abhijeet's blood-stained shirt has also been seized, they said.

Raids were underway to apprehend the other three accused, who are on the run, they added.

