Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 14 (ANI): Jharkhand Government on Wednesday announced that all schools (up to Class 8) in the state will remain closed till June 17 adding that for Classes 9 to 12, it will remain closed till June 15 in lieu of intense heatwave in the State.

In a circular notification issued by School Education and Literacy Department, Jharkhand Government, it said," While making partial amendments and due to excessive heat in the state of Jharkhand and keeping in mind the heat, all categories of government-run in the state, Unaided/Unaided (including Minorities) and all from class KG to class 8 in private schools, Date - June 17 (Saturday) will remain closed and classes from class 9 to 12 till June 15.

The notification further mentioned that the education department would also make a decision regarding the loss of study for the students for the given period.

"To make up for the loss in the children's education during this period a separate decision in this regard will be communicated. This order will come into force with immediate effect," it mentioned.

Earlier amid a continued heat wave, the Jharkhand government had announced to close all schools in the state till June 14.

With the continuous heatwave in the eastern part of the country, the India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert on Tuesday for the coming five days.

"In Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, the temperature may reach near 40-45 in the coming days. The heat wave is continuing in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. An orange alert has been issued in these parts for the coming five days," IMD Scientist Naresh Kumar said. (ANI)

