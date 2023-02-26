Ranchi, Feb 26 (PTI) The budget session of the Jharkhand assembly will begin on Monday, officials said.

There will be 17 working days in the session, which will conclude on March 24. The government will table its budget for the financial year 2023-24 on March 3, they said.

The session will start with the address of Governor CP Radhakrishnan.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday chaired a meeting of the ruling coalition, which also comprises the Congress and RJD besides his JMM, to decide the floor strategy.

"Various issues were discussed at the meeting. We want the House to function smoothly. Opposition and ruling bench members should use the opportunity to discuss issues concerning the people. Reply to all questions of the opposition will be given," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam said.

The BJP said its MLAs will meet on Monday to decide its strategy.

"Questions will be raised in the House on issues such as corruption, deteriorating law and order situation and the recruitment policies," BJP chief whip Biranchi Narayan told PTI.

The government is expected to introduce some important bills during the session, including that on the recruitment policy.

