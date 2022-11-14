Chakradharpur, Nov 14 (PTI) Shops were shut and vehicles remained off the roads in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Monday as Bajrang Dal protested the murder of its activist.

The dawn-two-dusk bandh called by several right-wing organisations to protest the murder of Kamaldev Giri, 35, was peaceful with no untoward incidents reported, police said.

Bombs were hurled at Giri in Chakradhapur town on Saturday evening, following which he died, they said.

Shops and major markets across the district, including in Chakradharpur and Chaibasa, were shut as Bajrang Dal supporters took out bike rallies, protesting the killing.

The protesters also demonstrated by burning tyres at important junctions in the district.

Vehicles remained off the roads with commuters facing difficulty in reaching their destinations.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Chakradharpur Kapil Chaudhary said adequate forces were deployed in sensitive areas to maintain law and order.

The police are yet to make an arrest in the case, he said.

Clashes broke out between two communities in Pawan Chowk area in Chakradharpur town on Sunday when Giri's body was being taken for cremation, police said.

"Mild" force had to be used to bring the situation under control, they said.

The administration is in talks with leaders of both communities to restore normalcy, Chaudhary said.

