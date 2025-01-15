Ranchi, Jan 15 (PTI) Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi on Wednesday launched a campaign - Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan - in the state to celebrate the country's Constitution and spread awareness about its values among people.

He started the campaign, which will be held till January 25, after garlanding the statue of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar at Ambedkar Chowk here.

"The campaign is aimed at celebrating the Constitution, spreading awareness about its values and highlighting the contributions of its architect BR Ambedkar" in the run-up to the Republic Day on January 26, he said.

He also said BJP members would visit places to highlight how the Congress allegedly "insulted Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar and the Constitution".

The BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi honour the Constitution and spread the ideas and policies of Dr Ambedkar, the party leader claimed.

“The maximum number of amendments was made to the Constitution during the Congress governments in the country. Over 100 amendments were made during their tenure. The Congress also misused the Constitution. Now, its leaders claim themselves as protectors of the Constitution," Marandi alleged.

Later, BJP leaders walked to the Ravidas Colony in the city and interacted with people to make them aware of the teachings of Baba Saheb.

