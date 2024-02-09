Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 9 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren informed on Thursday that the state's annual budget will presented by the end of February.

During a brief interaction with the media on Thursday, Soren, to a question about the state budget, said, "It will be presented by the end of February."

"I have reviewed everything related to the (Finance) department," he added.

Earlier, on Tuesday, CM Soren said that his government will carry forward the policies and programmes championed by the former.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, CM Soren said the people of Jharkhand had elected his predecessor, handing him a decisive five-year mandate.

"We had secured a five-year mandate to govern the state under the leadership of Hemant Soren. However, there was a plot to topple our government and stop us short of completing our full five-year term. We said earlier that there is no case against Hemant Soren. There may have been a change of guard at the helm but we are determined to carry forward his plans and vision for the state," Champai Soren said.

On cabinet expansion, the CM said, "It will happen soon; have no worries about it."

After an anxious wait during which the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and its allies in the ruling coalition shipped its MLAs off to a hotel in Hyderabad amid fears of poaching attempts by the BJP, Champai Soren won the trust vote on Monday with a 47:29 majority.

With 47 votes in its favour, the ruling combine led by the JMM sailed past the halfway mark of 41 in the 81-member Assembly. The Morcha, with 29 seats, and its ally Congress, with 17 seats, were confident of clearing the floor test. (ANI)

