Ranchi, Jul 23 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and state BJP chief Babulal Marandi on Wednesday met former Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Karia Munda, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital here.

"Today, I met senior leader respected Karia Munda ji, who is undergoing treatment at Medica Hospital, and enquired about his health and directed the attending doctors to provide him with the best medical facilities. I pray to Marang Buru for the speedy recovery of respected Karia ji," Soren posted on X after meeting him.

Also Read | Washim Road Accident: 2 Killed, 26 Injured After Truck Collides With Private Bus in Maharashtra.

Munda, an eight-term MP, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday.

"We took him to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon after his sugar level dipped and his blood pressure shot up. His condition is stable now, and he is also taking his meal," Munda's son Jagarnath Munda told PTI.

Also Read | Maharashtra Weather Forecast-Heavy Rainfall Warning for July 24, 2025: Red, Orange Alert Issued for Multiple Districts Including Mumbai, Thane and Raigad; Full List Here.

Doctors at the hospital said he was stable.

"Met former Lok Sabha deputy speaker Karia Munda ji, who is undergoing treatment at Medica Hospital in Ranchi, and enquired about his health from the doctors. I pray to God for his speedy recovery," Marandi posted.

Munda, 88, had served as a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Meanwhile, the CM also met former international hockey player Bimal Lakra, who is undergoing treatment at a Ranchi hospital.

"Today, I visited Curesta Hospital and met with former international hockey player Bimal Lakra, who is undergoing treatment, and gathered information from the attending doctors about the medical facilities being provided to him. I pray to Marang Buru for his speedy recovery," Soren posted on X.

Forty-five-year-old Lakra was found unconscious at a farm near his paternal house in Simdega district on June 30.

Lakra was referred to Simdega Sadar Hospital, where a CT scan revealed that there was a blood clot in his head, according to a government release. PTI SAN

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)