Ranchi, November 28: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday assumed office after taking oath as Chief Minister for a second successive term. Stephen Marandi has been chosen as the pro-tem speaker of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. "Stephen Marandi has been chosen as the pro-tem speaker of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. The Jharkhand Legislative Assembly session will commence from December 9. Benefits under the Maiya Samman Yojana will be provided from December," Soren said.

The Jharkhand CM spoke to the reporters and assured the Agniveers in the state that the JMM-led government in the state will stand with the families of Agniveers who lost their lives. "The central government has started a scheme like Agniveer for the security of the nation. There are many questions about the future of the youth... The state government had already decided that it would stand with the families of those Agniveers of Jharkhand who have lost their lives in any incident... Agniveer Arjun Mahto recently laid down his life for the country... We have given an appointment letter to the brother of Agniveer Arjun Mahto, and an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh has been provided to the family," Soren told reporters. Hemant Soren Sworn in As Jharkhand CM: JMM Leader Takes Oath As Chief Minister, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee Attend Swearing-In Ceremony (Watch Video).

CM Hemant Soren Appoints Stephen Marandi as Pro-Tem Speaker of Jharkhand Assembly

#WATCH | Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren says, "...Stephen Marandi has been chosen as the protem speaker of Jharkhand Legislative assembly. Jharkhand Legislative Assembly session will commence from 9th Dec to 12th Dec. Benefits under the Maiya Samman Yojana will be… pic.twitter.com/qYHwswZBzh — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2024

JMM leader Kalpana Soren expressed confidence that Hemant Soren will fulfil all the aspirations towards a fast-progressing Jharkhand. Earlier in the day, the swearing-in ceremony was held at Morabadi Ground in Ranchi with several prominent leaders from parties opposed to BJP attending the event. This is the first time in Jharkhand that an incumbent government, which has completed five years in office, has returned to power.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)