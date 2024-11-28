Hemant Soren took oath as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand in a grand ceremony in Ranchi today, November 28. The swearing-in ceremony took place at Morabadi Ground. Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and other leaders of INDIA bloc attended the ceremony. Soren has been sworn in as the chief minister for the fourth term. The majority mark in the state assembly is 41 seats. Hemant Soren's JMM-led alliance on November 23 stormed to power in Jharkhand for a second consecutive term, winning 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, despite an all-out blitz by the BJP-led NDA, which managed only 24 seats. Soren retained Barhait seat by defeating BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom by a margin of 39,791 votes. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Soren. Hemant Soren Swearing-In Ceremony: JMM Leader To Take Oath As Jharkhand CM Today; Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee and Other INDIA Bloc Leaders Invited.

Hemant Soren Sworn in As Jharkhand CM

अबुआ सरकार का शपथ ग्रहण समारोह… जय झारखण्ड! जय जय झारखण्ड! https://t.co/7uPQnxY8Cd — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) November 28, 2024

JMM executive president Hemant Soren takes oath as the 14th Chief Minister of Jharkhand, in Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/6TuvwQ5LYf — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2024

JMM executive president Hemant Soren takes oath as the 14th Chief Minister of Jharkhand, in Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/yXhBBFuaHj — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2024

#WATCH | JMM executive president Hemant Soren takes oath as the 14th Chief Minister of Jharkhand, in Ranchi. (Video: ANI/Jhargov TV) pic.twitter.com/30GxxK9CXe — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2024

