Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 13 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren on Sunday inaugurated the PJP cinema at the newly opened mall in Ranchi.

The Chief Minister said that due to responsibilities on his shoulders, he has less time to watch movies so he would not be able to tell as to when he has last watched a movie with his wife.

Talking to the press after inaugurating the PJP Cinema at a local mall here he said he can proudly say that he has watched lots of movies.

When asked about his favourite film he said that from his heart he likes almost all the actors of the older generation. The Chief Minister who was accompanied by his wife Kalpana Soren and noted Bollywood director Prakash Jha also watched some minutes of the newly released movie 'Gadar 2'.

Filmmaker Prakash Jha on the question of Manipur unrest said that the voices of all stakeholders should be listened to over the Issue. He also said that as of now he has no plan to make a film on the Manipur conflict.

Talking to the reporters after the inauguration of PJP Cinema, he said that it was his second venture in Jharkhand as a similar unit is functional in Jamshedpur.

The filmmaker who has contested Lok Sabha elections thrice from the West Champaran seat of Bihar dodged the question over his political ambitions for this time around. (ANI)

