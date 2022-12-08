Hazaribag, Dec 8 (PTI) A Jharkhand court on Thursday convicted Ramgarh Congress MLA Mamta Devi and six others in connection with a case involving firing on the premises of a private industrial firm in Ramgarh.

The quantum of punishment will be awarded on December 12.

The MLA was taken to Hazaribag Central Jail after being convicted.

A clash had taken place between villagers and the police on the premises of one Inland Power Ltd under Rajrappa Police Station of Ramgarh district, some 50 km from the state capital Ranchi, in August 2016 in which two persons were killed.

Mamta Devi and others were directed to be present on December 12 when the quantum of their punishment will be announced by the fourth additional district and sessions judge Pawan Kumar of Hazaribag Civil Court, which functions as an MP-MLA court.

In August 2016, an FIR was lodged against Mamta Devi and others at Rajrappa Police Station, on a complaint by district officials.

It was alleged that a labour dispute was going on in the factory and some people were agitating in front of the factory due to which work was paralysed.

The police reached the spot to remove the agitators and asked them to withdraw the dharna.

It was alleged that in the melee, a mob, led by Mamta Devi and others, fired upon the police party in which five policemen and a magistrate were injured.

In order to bring the situation under control, the police retaliated and opened fire on the crowd in which two persons were killed and eight were injured.

Cases had been registered against Mamta Devi, six others and some unknown persons by the police under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

