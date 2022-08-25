Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 25 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate conducted a raid on Ranchi-based businessman Prem Prakash and recovered two AK-47 rifles along with 60 live cartridges.

ED has also recovered documents from his residence as well. Ranchi police claimed that the weapons were allotted to two security personnel who kept them at Prem's residence and went to their respective homes. Both have been suspended for showing negligence.

The raids were conducted at 11 places in Ranchi, including Prakash's flat in Vasundhara Apartment, his residence 'Shailodaya' near the Harmu Chowk, and his office in Harmu.

ED also conducted raids at the residences of chartered accountant Jaishankar Jaipuriar in Ashok Nagar and Morhabadi, the residence of another chartered accountant Anita Kumari at Lalpur and house of coal trader MK Jha near Argora Chowk.

Raids were also conducted on the premises of Prakash's relatives in Bihar, Chennai, and NCR.

Earlier on Wednesday, ED conducted raids at 17 places including Jharkhand, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Delhi NCR in connection with illegal mining, money laundering and suspected criminal nexus between the Jharkhand administration, businessmen and politicians. (ANI)

