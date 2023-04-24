Ranchi, Apr 24 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Monday said one should find the correct way of discarding old gadgets as it can give a fillip to the economy of recycling and reuse.

The Governor was speaking at a programme of the ‘One Week One Lab (OWOL)' campaign of CSIR-National Metallurgical Laboratory (NML), Jamshedpur.

Noting that “Today's latest gadgets are also e-waste of tomorrow”, the Governor said CSIR-NML has developed a technology for recovery of precious and other metals from old devices.

“The celebration of all small and big achievements of Indian scientists will create a leaning towards science and help us in this Amrit Kaal. I believe the One Week One Lab campaign of CSIR is a significant step in that direction,” he said at the event here.

The Governor also pointed out that NML, one of the first five laboratories established by CSIR, has worked on arsenic removal technology.

“Water in some parts of Jharkhand is rich in arsenic which causes serious health issues for the people consuming it. I would like to see a large-scale implementation of the technology for removing arsenic content from drinking water,” he said.

The NML, he said, has also developed a technology for the reclamation of coal mine water free of harmful microorganisms, and making it fit for human consumption.

NML has established Women Technology Park in association with the National Institute of Advanced Manufacturing Technology, Ranchi, for women-centric product innovation and tools for improving the working conditions of women in Jharkhand.

