Ranchi, Feb 18 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Tuesday approved a 7-per cent hike in the dearness allowance (DA) of its employees, effective from July 1 last year, an official said.

Under the sixth central pay commission, the employees would be receiving DA of 246 per cent (of the basic pay) from the existing 239 per cent, he said.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana: Thousands of Beneficiaries To Be Impacted As Maharashtra Govt Tightens Eligibility for Scheme, Check Details.

The proposal was approved during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The dearness relief to pensioners under the sixth pay commission was also increased by 7 percentage points to 246 per cent.

Also Read | 'Still in Shock About What Happened to Us': Indian Deportee Shares Traumatic Experience at US Detention Centre.

“The DA for the government employees under the fifth pay commission was also hiked to 455 per cent from the existing 443 per cent, effective from July 1, 2024,” Joint Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Ranjan told reporters.

A total of 12 proposals were cleared by the cabinet, including approval for the Jharkhand Micro, Small and Medium Units (MSME) Special Exemption Bill, 2025.

The cabinet also approved the Factories (Jharkhand Amendment) Bill, 2024 in order to comply with the ‘Business Reforms Action Plan' prepared by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, under ease of doing business.

The main provision in it is to allow women labourers to work in factories with their consent from 7 pm to 6 am, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)