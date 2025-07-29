Ranchi, Jul 29 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari on Tuesday held a discussion with US Consul General Kathy Giles-Diaz to explore cooperation and investment opportunities in the mineral-rich state, officials said.

The talks focused on potential collaboration in various sectors, including mining, tourism, agriculture, higher education, health, environmental sustainability and labour force, they said.

Tiwari also outlined the changes brought in women's safety and empowerment in the state.

“The state government's ‘Maiyan Samman Yojana', an initiative of the chief minister, is helping social and economic empowerment of women in the state, and contributing to preventing migration of labour force,” Tiwari said, according to an official release.

She also said that the labour force is being imparted skill training and linked to economic activities through various state government schemes.

The scope of engaging with American universities in the field of higher education was also discussed, the release said.

State Mines Director Rahul Kumar Sinha, who was also present during the discussion, informed the US Consul General about the possibilities of joint ventures in mining of various minerals including coal, and setting up of mining equipment plants, it said.

Sinha also said they could move forward through mutual cooperation in the processing of lithium, graphite and titanium.

Opportunities in the tourism sector also featured in the discussion, the release said.

Earlier, the US Consul General met Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and held a discussion on various issues.

