Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 31 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday said that his government will provide rewards to those who plant a tree.

"We've encouraged people to plant trees and if they do it we'll try to give them rewards for it," said Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on the 74th 'Van Mahotsav Program'.

Earlier in July 2022, Jharkhand CM Soren announced that his government will provide five units of free electricity to those who plant and protect a tree in their house.

CM Hemant Soren was speaking at the 73rd Van Mahotsav programme at the IIM campus in Ranchi.

"I am announcing that anybody who plants a tree in their house, would be provided 5 units of free electricity for one tree each," Hemant Soren said.

"Keeping in mind the concretisation of urban areas, the government will provide five units of free electricity for planting and protecting each tree in an individual campus," he added.

The offer aimed at improving the green cover in urban areas of the state and including every individual in the tree plantation mission. (ANI)

