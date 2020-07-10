Ranchi, Jul 10 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Friday directed the state government to submit a detailed report on steps taken by it in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

Hearing a suo motu petition, the division bench of Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad directed the government to file the report by July 31, when the matter will be taken up again.

The bench asked the state government to give details of methods adopted by it to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease and facilities set up for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Jharkhand reported 3,268 COVID-19 cases till Thursday and 23 people succumbed to the disease.

Representing the government, Advocate General Rajiv Ranjan informed the court that the efforts were on to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Jharkhand High Court had, on April 15, expressed concern over media reports saying people living in COVID-19 "epicentre" areas of Ranchi are moving to other localities despite the lockdown being in force.

