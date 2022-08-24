Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 24 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday seized AK 47 rifles from a house in Ranchi during raids conducted in multiple locations spread over states, including Bihar, in connection with the central probe agency's ongoing investigation into alleged illegal mining and extortion in Jharkhand.

The AK47 guns were recovered from inside an almirah of the house which allegedly belongs to Prem Prakash who is an alleged middleman and said to have strong political connections. Prakash's residence and other locations have been raided in the past also.

The fresh raids are being done after Pankaj Mishra, MLA representative of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was questioned.

ED had on July 19 arrested Mishra under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Also, a special PMLA court in Ranchi had earlier this month sent Bachchu Yadav, who was arrested earlier in in connection with an illegal mining case in Jharkhand, to six days ED remand. Bachchu is a close associate of Pankaj Mishra.

The ED had seized cash amounting to Rs 11.88 crore lying in 37 bank accounts belonging to Mishra in the case. The seized amount belonged to Mishra, one Dahoo Yadav and their associates.

The ED on July 27 seized one inland vessel M.V. Infralink-III worth Rs 30 crore in connection with its ongoing investigation into the illegal mining and extortion case in the state. The vessel was seized during a search operation conducted in the case of the involvement of Pankaj Mishra.

Previously, the ED had seized and frozen cash amounting to Rs 13.32 crore lying in 50 bank accounts, Rs 5.34 crore unaccounted cash, illegally operated stone crushers and seized various incriminating documents belonging to Pankaj Mishra, Dahoo Yadav and their associates under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 during searches conducted at 21 locations in Sahibganj, Barhet, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki and Barharwa on July 8.

The ED had filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Mishra and others in March. (ANI)

