Hazaribag, Aug 1 (PTI) Three persons were arrested in connection with a burglary case in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said on Monday.

The accused allegedly robbed the house of one Ajay Kumar Gupta, a retired Excise Department employee, at Malaviya Marg in Hazaribag town on July 27, they said.

Also Read | Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case: Gangster Sachin Bishnoi Aka Sachin Thappan Extradited to India, Sent to 10-Day Police Remand.

Among those arrested was the milkman of Gupta's house, who was identified as the mastermind, they said.

The milkman has been to jail in an Arms case in the past, they added.

Also Read | Netherlands Says Cargo Ship Fire Appears to Be out.

Jewellery worth Rs 12 lakh was robbed from the house. Police said they already recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 7 lakh from the accused.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)