Ranchi, Apr 6 (PTI) Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto, who had undergone lung transplant, died at a hospital in Chennai on Thursday, an official said.

Mahto was airlifted to Chennai last month due to health complications following the transplant in November 2020, which underwent after suffering from COVID-19, he said.

"Mahto breathed his last today," Dr Apar Jindal of MGM Healthcare told PTI.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren condoled the demise of Mahto.

