Dhanbad/Ranchi, Jan 12 (PTI) A Jharkhand parents' body on Sunday wrote to the NCPCR seeking action against a Dhanbad school principal who allegedly ordered 80 schoolgirls to remove their shirts for writing messages on them.

The Jharkhand Abhibhawak Mahasangh (JAM) filed a complaint with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), accusing the principal of committing a "shameful act" and demanding action under the POCSO Act.

The principal was accused of ordering 80 girls of class 10 to remove their shirts for writing messages on them, prompting the administration to initiate an inquiry, an official said.

The girls were allegedly forced to return home in their blazers without shirts, parents alleged.

The probe committee set up by the Dhanbad administration would visit the school on Monday in Digwahdih under Jorapokhar police station area, the official added.

"The students were celebrating pen day. But, the order to remove the shirts for writing messages and sending them home in blazers was a shameful act by the principal. So, we wrote to NCPCR for action against the principal. A copy of our complaint was also forwarded to SCPCR," JAM president Pappu Singh said.

The parents body also threatened to stage a dharna on January 14 if the administration failed to take action against the principal.

Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi also urged the chief minister to take action against the school management.

"The school management crossed the limits of inhumanity in the name of discipline. Hundreds of girl students have suffered mental agony due to this act. It is surprising that the principal accused of misbehaving with the girl students has not been arrested," Marandi posted on X.

Meanwhile, a woman organisation announced to take out a candle march against the incident on Monday evening.

