Ranchi, Nov 25 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,07,921 on Wednesday as 233 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Two more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 955, he said.

Bokaro and Ranchi districts reported one fresh fatality each, the official said.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 93, followed by East Singhbhum (28) and Ramgarh (27), he said.

The state now has 2,242 active coronavirus cases, while 1,04,724 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

Jharkhand has tested 20,205 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

