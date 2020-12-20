Ranchi, Dec 20 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,12,853 as 247 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Sunday.

The death toll rose to 1,010 as two persons from Gumla and Dhanbad succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, he said.

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 128, followed by East Singhbhum at 35 and Hazaribagh at 14.

Jharkhand now has 1,718 active coronavirus cases, while 1,10,125 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state conducted 16,516 sample tests for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)