Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 5 (ANI): Jharkhand reported 2,681 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, Ranchi reported the highest number of cases at 1,196, followed by East Singhbhum (402) and Koderma (152) districts.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Man Sets Wife, 3-Year-Old Minor Son on Fire for Dowry in Supaul District.

With the addition of new cases, the active caseload in the state mounted to 7,681.

As many as 216 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. However, the new fatalities pushed the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 5,149.

Also Read | COVID-19 Third Wave Started in Goa From December 28, 2021: Official.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand government on Tuesday mandated the COVID test at Ranchi airport for passengers coming to the state.

As per the Airport authorities, this test will be free of cost.

If a traveller is carrying a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test report (not more than 72 hours old) or a certificate showing his/her 'fully vaccinated' status, then they will be exempted from the test. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)