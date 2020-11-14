Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 14 (ANI): Jharkhand reported 288 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday.

According to the state Health Department, 661 people also recovered from the infection today.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 4 Jawans Martyred in Ceasefire Violations by Pakistan, Indian Army Kills 7-8 Pak Soldiers in Retaliatory Firing.

A total of 1,05,781 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the state so far, including 3,291 active cases.

While 921 people have succumbed to the disease, the state has seen 1,01,569 recoveries.

Also Read | Aatmanirbhar Bharat Package 3.0: Income Tax Relief for Real-Estate Developers, Home Buyers.

With 44,878 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total count of cases have gone up to 87,28,795. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)