Ranchi, Nov 1 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,01,761 as 474 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Sunday.

The death toll rose to 884 after a patient from Dhanbad succumbed to the disease, he said.

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of new cases at 139, followed by Bokaro at 73 and East Singhbhum at 61.

Jharkhand now has 5,302 active coronavirus cases, while 95,575 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has tested 80,003 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

