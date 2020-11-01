Bengaluru, Nov 1: A high-speed journey on the Bengaluru-Mysuru rail route was so smooth after intensive track maintenance work that it passed a test where not a drop of water spilled out of a glass kept on the table of a coach, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said.

The minister, in a tweet on Friday night, shared a video of a glass filled with water kept on the table of a compartment from which not a drop spilled during the trip.

"The journey was so smooth that not even a single drop of water spilled out of the glass while the train was travelling at high speed. The results of intensive track maintenance carried out between Bengaluru & Mysuru in Karnataka are there for everyone to see," he tweeted.

The results of intensive track 🛤️ maintenance carried out between Bengaluru & Mysuru in Karanataka are there for everyone to see. The journey has become so smooth that not even a single drop of water 💧 spilled out of the glass while the train was traveling at high speed. pic.twitter.com/r7aFp55gSA — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 30, 2020

A Railway officer said work on the over 130 km stretch was undertaken over the past six months at a cost of ₹ 40 crore.

Ballast insertion, tamping of tracks and strengthening of embankments were some of the works carried out, she said.

