Ranchi, Jul 7 (PTI) Jharkhands Covid-19 death toll went up to 5,118 after one patient died on Wednesday, while 55 new cases of infection pushed the tally to 3,46,038, a health department bulletin said.

The fatality was reported from East Singhbhum district.

Altogether 3,40,365 patients have recovered from the disease.

The state now has 555 active patients, the bulletin said.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 65,991 samples were tested for Covid-19 in Jharkhand.

