Ranchi, Jul 31 (PTI) Jharkhand on Friday reported 826 new cases of COVID-19, its highest single-day rise, taking the state's tally to 11,314, as per a government bulletin.

Three more persons died in the state in the last 24 hours, following which the toll rose to 106, it said.

There are 6,894 active cases in the state at present.

So far, 4,314 people have recovered from COVID-19, including 167 during the day, it said.

The mortality rate is at 0.93 per cent while the recovery rate dropped to 38.12 per cent, the bulletin said.

