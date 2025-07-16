Bokaro (Jharkhand) [India], July 16 (ANI): The Security forces in a joint operation neutralised a Sub-Zonal Naxal Commander in an early morning encounter in the forest area of Bokaro district in Jharkhand, officials said on Wednesday.

According to officials, the operation, which began around 6:30 AM, was carried out jointly by the 209 CoBRA unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jharkhand Police.

The slain Naxal, who was killed during an exchange of fire, has been identified as Kunwar Manjhi, also known by his aliases Sahdeo Manjhi and Sade. An AK-47 rifle was recovered from the site following the exchange of fire.

Meanwhile, CRPF Constable Praneswar Koch of the 209 CoBRA unit sustained a bullet injury during the operation. He has been admitted to the hospital, officials said. The operation is underway.

Amid ongoing action against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday claimed that Naxalism is taking its last breath.

Speaking to reporters after children from Naxal-hit Sukma district visited the Chhattisgarh Assembly, CM Vishnu Deo Sai said, "Naxalism is taking its last breaths, our security forces have been fighting Naxalites with strength for the past one and a half years, and we are also benefiting from the double-engine government."

He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resolve to end Naxalism by 2026.

"PM Modi and the Union Home Minister have resolved to eliminate Naxalism from the entire country by March 31, 2026, and their dream will also come true. Our forces are fighting with great strength," he told reporters.

Twenty-three Naxalites, carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 1.18 crore, surrendered in Sukma district on Saturday. The group comprises 14 men and nine women, all identified as hardcore Naxalites, said officials.

Sukma SP Kiran Chauhan said, "23 Naxalites have surrendered. All are hardcore Naxalites. They will be provided with facilities as per the government policy. On this occasion, I appeal to all Naxalites to lay down their arms and join the mainstream."

Earlier on July 8, the IED bomb planted by the Maoists caused injuries to two CRPF jawans in Chhattisgarh's Timapur-Murdanda road, under the Awapalli police station area. (ANI)

