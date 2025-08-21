Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 21 (ANI): Three girls have died after a lightning strike in the Narkopi area of rural Ranchi in Jharkhand today, police said.

According to the police, the incident occured when they were on their way back home from school.

The deceased victims have been identified as Anjali Kujur (7), Pari Oraon (5), and Basmati Oraon (10).

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

