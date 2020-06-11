Ranchi, Jun 11 (PTI) About 1,500 labourers from Jharkhand will leave Dumka by a special train on Friday to join road construction work in border areas under the aegis of the Border Road Organisation (BRO), an official statement said here.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren will flag off the special train, it said.

"The labourers of Jharkhand are fully prepared to contribute to the country's interest and development. Tomorrow, on June 12, about 1,500 workers will leave from Dumka on (sic) special train to join the road construction work in the border areas under the aegis of Border Road Organisation (BRO)," the statement said.

The Director General of Border Road Organisation, Anil Kumar, called on Soren at the state secretariat during the day.

The development comes after the Jharkhand government and the BRO reached an agreement on June 8, committing the labourers from the state getting the prescribed wages, healthcare, accident and travel allowance, and housing benefits.

