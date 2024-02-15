Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Feb 15 (PTI) Security personnel recovered two powerful IEDs and demolished a temporary Naxal camp during an operation in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, officials said on Thursday.

The operation, involving CRPF, Cobra, Jharkhand Jaguar, and district armed police, has been ongoing for over a year in the core Kolhan area following intelligence inputs about the presence of top Maoist leaders including Misir Besra, who carries a bounty of Rs 1 crore, SP Ashutosh Shekhar said in a press statement.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Bus Operators Oppose Early Class Timings in Schools, Cite Hike in Charges and Traffic Issues.

The recovered IEDs were found planted in a forest between Haathiburu and Lowabeda villages under Goilkera police jurisdiction, the statement said.

"They were safely destroyed by the bomb disposal squad. Additionally, a temporary Naxal camp capable of accommodating 25-30 individuals was discovered and demolished between Tumbahaka and Pradhanghat under Tonto police station. The operation is ongoing," officials said.

Also Read | Electoral Bonds Scheme Not Fool-Proof, Information About Funding to Political Parties Essential for Voter, Says Supreme Court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)