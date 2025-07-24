Jamshedpur, Jul 24 (PTI) A woman jumped into the Subarnarekha river from a bridge in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand on Tuesday, police said.

Search is underway for the missing woman who jumped into the river from the Old Mango Bridge. A hijab and shoes were found on the bridge, they said.

Also Read | India-UK Free Trade Agreement: Biggest, Most Economically Significant Trade Deal UK Has Made Since Leaving EU, Says British PM Keir Starmer on FTA.

Passersby noticed the woman jumping from the bridge and informed the police, following which the search began, they added.

Local divers are leading the search operation, but the woman remains untraceable, said Nityanand Prasad, the officer-in-charge of the Mango police station.

Also Read | Air India Pilots Report Slight Rise in Sick Leave After Air India Flight AI171 Crash, MoS Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol Tells Lok Sabha.

Heavy rains were hampering the operation, he said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)