Jharsuguda (Odhisa) India, December 12 (ANI): A horrifying case of murder has emerged during the investigation into a girl's disappearance in Jharsuguda. Superintendent of Police Smit Parmar detailed the case, which has left the local community in shock.

The investigation began when the girl was reported missing, prompting authorities to review the CCTV footage from the area.

The footage revealed the girl leaving on a motorcycle with two boys. Police detained one of the boys for questioning, leading to the unravelling of a horrific murder. The primary accused, Kunu Kisan, carried out this heinous crime.

Speaking to ANI, SP Parmar said, "During the investigation, information about the girl was found from CCTV. The girl had gone on a bike with 2 boys. One of the boys was caught and questioned. During interrogation, it was found that the girl was murdered and the body was cut and the body was cut and thrown at two places."

According to SP, the investigation revealed that Kisan had a history of criminal behaviour. He was previously accused in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) case in 2023 and had been released on bail.

He said, "The accused (Kunu Kisan) was an accused in a POCSO case in 2023 and was out on bail."

Kisan reportedly feared the severe legal consequences if the girl provided testimony against him in the previous case. Driven by this fear, he is alleged to have orchestrated the murder to silence her permanently.

He said, "He was afraid that if the girl stuck to her statement, he would be punished, due to which he planned to kill the girl and carried out the incident..."

The police are continuing their efforts to uncover further details and ensure that justice is served. (ANI)

