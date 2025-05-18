Gaya (Bihar) [India], May 18 (ANI): As India steps up efforts to counter global narratives on terrorism, Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha leader Jitan Ram Manjhi on Sunday strongly endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to send multi-party parliamentary delegations to key partner nations.

Speaking to reporters in Gaya, Manjhi criticised certain opposition leaders for allegedly tarnishing India's image on foreign soil.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 4 Children Die of Suffocation After Being Trapped in Locked Car in Vijayanagaram.

"There are many opposition parties in our country who only do the work of opposition. They defame the country's name even when they go abroad," he said.

"In such a situation, the Prime Minister has thought of the right solution -- by sending MPs of all parties to tell other countries about Operation Sindoor. All countries should get clear information about what has been done in our country."

Also Read | Haryana: Man Arrested on Charges of Espionage for Leaking Sensitive Information to Pakistan.

Earlier in the day Janata Dal (United) leader Neeraj Kumar said that it is important for the international community to understand how Pakistan-sponsored terrorism is disturbing the life of citizens in India.

Kumar said the government's move to send multi-party delegations to key nations was a necessary step to convey India's position on terrorism and regional peace.

Speaking to ANI, JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar said, "It is important to give this message to the world that India is a peace-loving country... It is important that the world knows how Pakistan-sponsored terrorism is disturbing the life of its neighbouring country."

A total of seven groups of MPs have been delegated to go to more than 30 countries, led by a variety of leaders, including Congress' Shashi Tharoor, NCP-SCP's Supriya Sule, BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad, DMK's Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and others.

Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Biju Janata Dal from the opposition's side have sent their MPs to be part of the delegation. NDA allies, including Janata Dal (United), and TDP are also part of the delegations.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, targeting terror bases in Pakistan in retaliation for the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

The operation targeted terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, eliminating over 100 terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)