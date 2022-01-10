New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh Monday called for coordination among Centre and states for delivering scientific and technological solutions to problems specific to states.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi an extensive exercise is being undertaken with each state and union territory separately to identify the areas where technological interventions can help in resolving diverse problems to enable ease of living for common man.

Jammu & Kashmir for instance, he said, will be assisted through the latest snow-clearing technology while Puducherry and Tamil Nadu are being assisted in restoration and renovation of sea beach, according to a statement by the Science and Technology ministry.

He was chairing a high-level meeting of all the science ministries and science departments of states and union territories.

Singh further said a series of meetings with state governments are planned starting next week for Centre-state collaboration for ‘solution-based' approach to identify problems and to improve use of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) in states and local governments.

He said, the ministry will soon write to all chief secretaries for specific proposals or requirements by the state governments and to designate a nodal officer for smooth coordination.

The minister said he is planning a National Science Conclave after the completion of roundtable meetings with states involving science ministries and departments from the Centre and all states and UTs to deliberate upon pressing problems facing India and effective solutions for the same.

Singh said, the move comes in the wake of success of such an experiment with Central Line Ministries and Departments, wherein 168 proposals/requirements were received from 33 Ministries for providing Technological Support & Solutions by all the six S&T departments including Space and Atomic energy.

He said concerned Science Ministries and Departments have started working on different scientific applications for sectors like agriculture, dairy, food, education, skill, railways, roads, Jal Shakti, power and coal.

With the help of Capacity Building Commission, Singh said, a template is also being prepared to take up theme wise deliberations between Centre and States/UTs depending on specific needs, from place to place.

