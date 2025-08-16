Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 16 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh visited the cloudburst-affected areas in Chesoti of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, late on Friday evening.

A massive cloudburst on Thursday along the Machail Mata Yatra route triggered flash floods and widespread destruction, resulting in multiple casualties among yatris and locals.

Also Read | Gujarat's 'Pakistan Mohalla' Renamed 'Hindustani Mohalla' on 79th Independence day.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "The government immediately took cognisance of it...PM Modi personally took cognisance of it and monitored it. After that, the equipment was brought here overnight by vehicles. CRPF came here overnight with equipment. Air Force, Indian Army, DG Police, Jammu-Kashmir Police, and today BRO's services have been utilised because they have machines to clear debris from the roads...".

He added, "52 bodies have been recovered, of which four bodies have not been identified, while the rest have been identified. Seriously injured patients have been referred outside, with about 52 patients admitted to Jammu Medical College, and those who are more critical will be referred outside...Efforts are ongoing. There is no shortage from the government's side. Work is in progress."

Also Read | Independence Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Shares 4-Minute Captivating Video of Celebrations at Red Fort, Says 'A Memorable I-Day' (Watch).

Jammu & Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat, who also visited the site, told ANI, "52 bodies have been recovered, and 116 people who were injured or rescued are all out of danger."

According to sources, the Indian Air Force will participate in relief and rescue operations, with two Mi-17 helicopters and one Advanced Light Helicopter on standby at Jammu and Udhampur.

Operations will commence once weather conditions improve.

Rescue efforts continue in Kishtwar, with local communities and J-K Police providing urgent relief, shelter, and medical assistance.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech, expressed solidarity with those affected by recent natural disasters across India.

"Nature is testing us...Over the past few days, we have been facing natural disasters, landslides, cloudbursts, and many other calamities. Our sympathies are with the affected people," he said from the Red Fort. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)