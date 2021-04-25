Srinagar, Apr 25 (PTI) Nine people were arrested and around 1,000 fined in the last 24 hours for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines in Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

The police also registered four first information reports (FIRs) against violators.

Keeping in view the recent daily surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Kashmir, police in its efforts to implement safety guidelines strictly arrested nine people in the last 24 hours and lodged four FIRs, a police spokesperson said.

He said Rs 1,22,750 was collected as fines from 992 people fined for violating the guidelines.

Moreover, 12 vehicles were seized for violating the restriction orders in Budgam district of central Kashmir, the spokesperson said.

The official appealed to the people to cooperate with police in containing the spread of coronavirus by following protocols.

