Srinagar, Aug 24 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday arrested a policeman for demanding and taking bribe from an accused for submitting a favourable report in the court in Anantnag district.

Acting on a complaint filed by a person accused in a case lodged in Qazigund police station of Anantnag district, the ACB laid a trap as the complainant claimed that the investigating officer Head Constable Mohammad Yousuf demanded a bribe.

"The complainant said he was granted conditional bail in an FIR lodged against him in Police Station Qazigund, Anantnag by the competent court which was expiring on 25.8.2021," a spokesman of the ACB said.

"However, the investigating officer of the case Head Constable Mohd Yousuf of Police Station Qazigund was demanding Rs 10,000 from him for providing a favourable report to be submitted before the Court. The complainant requested the accused head constable negotiated the deal for Rs 5,000 which was demanded to be paid in the police station," the spokesman said.

He said a team was constituted and the accused was caught while accepting the bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant in Qazigund police station.

"The bribe money was also recovered on the spot. The head constable was arrested and taken into custody," he added.

