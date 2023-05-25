Srinagar, May 25 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration approved the installation of the Harmonious Call Blocking System (HCBS) in all 14 jails of the Union Territory on Thursday.

According to an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) R K Goyal, the system will be installed at a total cost of Rs 21.36 crore.

The HCBS is used to block 2G, 3G and 4G signals that could later also be suitable for the 5G technology.

This entails installing one or more "special towers" inside the jail premises. These towers follow a hybrid approach to jamming solutions.

