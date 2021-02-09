Jammu, Feb 8 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Monday said the 2021-22 Union Budget will put India on a new growth path and hailed the Centre's announcement of a maiden gas pipeline project for the Union Territory.

The party also adopted a resolution in favour of the Budget and said the central government ensured sustained financial allocation to Jammu and Kashmir during the difficult fiscal time following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

"We cannot forget that this Budget came at a time when the world is still battling COVID-19. It is also true that the seriousness, sensitivity and alertness exhibited by India in the fight against COVID is an example unto itself that will be registered in the annals of history. Providing free ration to crores of people and benefitting them through various schemes by direct benefit transfer has been remarkable," the resolution stated.

Major global economies were shattered because of the pandemic but the Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is one for the revival of the economy and taking India to new growth, and Jammu and Kashmir, as always, is a focus of the physical growth, it stated.

The resolution was adopted in a video conference meeting. It was presented by BJP chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi and seconded by former minister Sat Sharma, a party spokesman said.

The proceedings of the meeting were carried by former minister and BJP headquarter in-charge Priya Sethi, he said.

Former deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh, former BJP Jammu and Kashmir chief and MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, former MLAs, former MLCs, were among those present.

Describing the Budget as visionary and inclusive, the party said it touches upon all lives and lays the foundation of 'Ease of Living' underlining the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has succeeded in preparing not one, but two COVID-19 vaccines, the resolution stated, adding that the world's largest vaccination drive is underway.

