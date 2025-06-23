Jammu, Jun 23 (PTI) National president of the BJP's Scheduled Caste wing Lal Singh Arya on Monday highlighted various achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11-year rule, while accusing the opposition parties of misleading the public in the name of the Constitution.

He requested people to observe June 25, the day when former prime minister Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency in the country in 1975, as a reminder of the "assault on democracy" to ensure that India never forgets that dark chapter.

"Opposition leaders are deceiving the public by holding copies of the Indian Constitution even as they have consistently undermined democratic values during their time in power," Arya said at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office here.

Talking about the nationwide programmes being undertaken by the party to mark the successful completion of 11 transformative years under Modi's leadership, he underscored India's remarkable developmental journey in the said period, citing infrastructure growth like new airports, AIIMS hospitals, Vande Bharat trains and the robust implementation of the "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" slogan.

He emphasised how the Modi government's policies have empowered farmers, youngsters and women, and expanded welfare schemes like Direct Benefit Transfer and Gareeb Kalyan Yojana for the economically-weaker sections.

Arya said India has emerged as the fourth-largest economy and gained global recognition for its defence preparedness and diplomatic strength.

The government provided exemplary service during the COVID-19 crisis, evacuated students from Iran and other conflict zones, and delivered strong responses to terrorism originating from Pakistan, he added.

Arya also mentioned the progressive repeal of outdated laws and introduction of modern legislation for the benefit of common citizens.

Under Modi, he said India is becoming "sashakt" (strong) and "saksham" (capable).

Later, the BJP leader participated in a programme organised in the Bishnah Assembly constituency here to pay tributes to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary.

Mookerjee was arrested upon entering Kashmir on May 11, 1953 to protest against granting a special status to Jammu and Kashmir and died during his detention in June 1953 after suffering a massive heart attack.

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP organised a series of functions across the Union Territory and paid floral tributes to Mookerjee on his "Balidan Diwas".

