Jammu, Apr 7 (PTI) Hitting out at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti over her remarks on the LG's order to hoist the tricolour on all government buildings, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Wednesday alleged the former chief minister was dreaming of hoisting the flag of another country which could not happen.

He said Jammu and Kashmir was an integral part of the country and while every citizen of the Union Territory was unfurling the tricolor with great enthusiasm, leaders like Mufti were feeling pain.

Late last month, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had asked officials to hoist the tricolour on all government buildings in the Union territory. The administration also directed all deputy commissioners and divisional heads of departments to implement the LG's order within a fortnight.

"This shows their sense of insecurity... the sense of uncertainty. Why are such orders being issued in Jammu and Kashmir only? In other parts, the governor or the ruler does not issue such orders," Mufti told reporters in Srinagar on Wednesday.

In response, Raina said, "India is completing its 75th year of independence in 2022 and to mark the occasion, the national flag is being hoisted on all government buildings across the country. Similarly, the tricolour is being hoisted on every building in the union territory."

He said Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and the national flag will be unfurled across the Union Territory.

"It's our national flag and nowadays every individual is unfurling it with great enthusiasm. Leaders like Mufti are feeling pain because they dream of hoisting the flag of another country in the UT but that cannot happen. Jammu and Kashmir is (a part of) India and only the tricolor will be unfurled here," Raina said without mentioning which other country he was talking about.

He said the flag which Mufti wanted to hoist in Jammu and Kashmir could not be hoisted till doomsday.

"Every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir is an Indian and loves the country because India is our great nation. We salute our flag and the country," the BJP leader said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)