Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 3(ANI): The District Employment and Counselling Centre (DECC) in Ramban, in collaboration with Government Polytechnic College, Chanderkote, organised a one-day capacity-building and entrepreneurship mela at the Polytechnic College campus in Chanderkote, Ramban District, to promote self-employment and entrepreneurship.

Riyaz Ahmad, a beneficiary of the Mission Yuva scheme, expressed gratitude after receiving a loan sanction letter from the Deputy Commissioner.

"I have taken a loan under Mission Yuva. DC sir himself handed me the sanction letter, which makes me very thankful. The scheme from the government's side is very good, and everyone should participate in it. Earlier, I faced many problems. I wanted to open a kirana shop so I could secure my children's future. I am thankful to the state government and the central government under PM Modi. This scheme has helped us a lot and will assist in eradicating unemployment. It also helps prevent children from turning to drugs and promotes a better society," Ahmad said.

Another beneficiary, Naziya Jan, who secured a loan to start a boutique, hailed the initiative for empowering the underprivileged.

"I applied for a loan to start a boutique. The government has done a great job of helping the poor, and we are very thankful to them... Many other girls also want to join me in my boutique. It is much better for girls to help each other stand on their own feet," she said.

Meanwhile, on this initiative, Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mohammad Alyas Khan said, "...In the last 3-4 sessions, I have discussed the progress that has been made on the program. I hope you've gained a lot from it and learned a great deal. 'Mission Yuva' is a government scheme that enables you to change your destiny. Under 'Mission Yuva,' you receive substantial support from the government. Yuva booths have been set up, the department is supporting it, and the process is paperless. If you submit your application, your department will prepare your DPR up to the completion stage... I urge the youth and people of Ramban to utilise this platform to start their own businesses. Get employment yourself and also become an employer." (ANI)

