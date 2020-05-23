India News | JK High Court Adopts Full-year Working-time Calendar

Jammu, May 23 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir High Court will have one work schedule through the year, halting the practice of changing timings in winters and summers, according to an official communication issued here on Saturday.

The Chief Justice issued a calendar which will be followed for the rest of the year, the handout said.

For the High Court Jammu Wing, the registry/office timing for the first session will be from 9.30 AM to 1.00 PM and 2nd session from 2 PM to 4.30 PM- with one hour lunch break, while the Court timing will be 10AM to 1 PM first session and 2 PM to 4 PM 2nd session.

The timing for Srinagar wing for registry/office will be 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM first session; 1 PM to 2 PM (break); and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM second session and for courts. The time for first session will be 10.30 AM to 1.00 P.M; 1.00 PM to 2.00 PM ( break) and 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM second session, the release said.

For district and subordinate courts, the timing for Jammu division will be 9.30 AM to 1.00 PM (Ist session office), 1.00 PM to 2.00 PM (break) 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM (2nd session office); while the court timing will be 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM (first session) 1.00 PM to 2.00 PM(break) 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM (2nd session).

For Kashmir and Union Territory Ladakh, the release said the timings for office will be 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM (1st session); 1.00 PM to 2.00 PM (break) and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM (2nd session), while the court timing will be 10.30 AM to 1.00 PM (1st session); 1.00 PM to 2.00 PM (break) and 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM (2nd session).

The new timings would take effect from June 1, the release added.

